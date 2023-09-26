Now that the writers seemingly have done their new deal, many are wondering about the actors.

SAG-AFTRA members have not spoken with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers since they went on strike, but that could change.

According to Deadline, the two may be meeting by the end of next week.

However, the outlet said the situation is fluid and “no negotiation has truly started until all participants are seated at the bargaining table.”

SAG-AFTRA members hold up a banner on Jan.12, 2016, in New York City. ( Rob Kim/Getty Images)

“We have no confirmed dates scheduled and there will not be meetings with the AMPTP this week,” a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson told the publication. “When we do have dates confirmed, we will inform our members. No one should rely on speculation.”

Actors have been on strike since July 14, joining the writers on the picket lines, after negotiations failed between Hollywood studios.

“We are the victims here,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher at the time of the strike announcement. “We are being victimized by a very greedy entity. I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us.”

KTLA 5 has reached out to the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA for any updates on negotiations and has not heard back.