Hollywood studios have presented what is being said as their “last, best, and final offer” to end the months-long SAG-AFTRA strike.

The union is reviewing it to see if it’s acceptable to bring to their members.

On Sunday, SAG-AFTRA updated its members about the ongoing negotiations in a post shared to X, formerly Twitter.

“The TV/ Theatrical Negotiating Committee analyzed and thoroughly discussed the AMPTP’s counter proposal all day and well into the night and will continue our deliberations on Monday,” the update read. “We will keep you updated.”

Variety reported that on Saturday, the offer was presented during a Zoom meeting between CEOs of major studios and SAG-AFTRA officials. The meeting reportedly lasted about an hour and the union asked for more time to review the offer.

In the meantime, union members are calling on A-listers to reach out to the CEOs.

Chelsea Schwartz posted this message to X and it’s been shared many times by members:

“The time has come for you to put pressure on the CEOs. Call the studio heads. Shout at them on social media. Tell them to accept our deal. You can help us end this strike and save our profession! We’re stronger together!”

Schwartz tagged big names like Tom Hanks, Taylor Swift, Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Issa Rae, Zendaya and more to share this message.

Actor Zachary Quinto called the current situation a tense moment and said the AMPTP’s “classic language” is “intimidation.”

“We cannot accept a deal that does not protect moving forward,” Quinto explained. “We cannot do it. I will hit that picket line on Monday. I’ll hit a picket line as many more days necessary for us to take care of ourselves, to take care of one another.”

SAG-AFTRA is encouraging all of their members to return to the picket lines on Monday starting at 9:00 a.m.

“We are performers, united in purpose and determined in strength. It’s time to fight for what’s right,” the union wrote to X. “Find your place on the picket line today at http://Sagaftrastrike.org and be part of the change!”

Rallies are set to take place in front of places like Fox, Amazon, Netflix and more.

Monday marks 116 days since the work stoppage began in mid-July.

Many of the reasons why they went on strike have to do with issues over AI and streaming residuals.

It’s understood that both of those items are in this new offer, but it’s unknown whether the actors will accept it.