Negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are set to resume on Wednesday, and both sides are working towards a resolution to end the nearly three-month strike.

The SAG negotiating committee and the so-called gang of four, which consists of Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and NBCUniversal Studio Group Chair Donna Langley, talked on Monday and issued this statement:

SAG-AFTRA members hold up a banner on Jan.12, 2016, in New York City. ( Rob Kim/Getty Images)

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP held negotiations and have concluded for the day,” the parties said in an increasingly common joint statement on Monday night. “Bargaining will continue on Wednesday, Oct. 11, with the parties working independently on Tuesday.”

“This day on-day off pattern indicates progress, many analysts feel,” KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin explained. “[There is] a much tighter press lid involving these negotiations than between the writers and producers, and there weren’t many leaks there either.”

There is this piece of information that be a sign that a deal is coming.

“I am hearing that certain studio ‘transpo’ departments, the folks who get the trucks and trailers ready, are planning to shoot productions in November. They wouldn’t be making those plans unless someone on the studio side signaled some sort of optimism.”

SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike since July 13, months after the Writers Guild of America declared their own strike.

The WGA and the AMPTP announced a tentative deal in September and ratified the contract on Monday, which ended one of the longest strikes in the union’s history.