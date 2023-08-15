Former ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Sage Steele has left the network after settling a lawsuit with the Disney-owned company, according to both parties involved.

“Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!” Steele shared Tuesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank her for her many contributions over the years,” an ESPN spokesperson said, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Steele filed the lawsuit last year after claiming that the company “sidelined” her for making controversial comments on a podcast regarding ESPN’s vaccine mandates, the racial identity of former President Barack Obama, female sports reporters and sexual harassment.

After her comments drew criticism, Steele, who joined ESPN in 2007, was taken off the air in 2021.

In her lawsuit, Steele alleged that ESPN had a “knee-jerk” reaction to her comments and “relied on the misleading characterizations of her comments,” multiple media outlets reported.

Steele later publicly apologize for her comments.