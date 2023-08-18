Following his bombshell divorce announcement, the soon-to-be former husband of Britney Spears is speaking out.

Sam Asghari took to his Instagram stories on Thursday afternoon to issue a statement about the split. It’s been reported that it was Asghari who filed for divorce.

“After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the fitness model wrote. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S–t happens.”

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful,” he continued.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” on July 22, 2019. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sources with direct knowledge of the prenup tell TMZ that Asghari gets no payout in the divorce. He can keep gifts given to him by the “Toxic” singer and his cars, but that’s about it.

Other sources have said the 29-year-old could release information about Spears through the divorce proceedings, but the outlet reports their source knows of an extensive confidentiality clause in the prenup prohibiting him from doing so.

Asghari and Spears met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.”

They tied the knot in June of 2022 at Spears’ Thousand Oaks estate and signed a prenuptial agreement.

While the pair have been married for 14 months, it isn’t the shortest marriage for Spears. In 2004 she wed childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas. That marriage lasted 55 hours.

Alexander actually attempted to crash Spears’ wedding to Asghari. He was arrested by deputies in Ventura County after he approached the pop star’s security team and told them he was invited.

NBC News reported that Alexander was charged with misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing.

Later in 2004, Spears married backup dancer Kevin Federline and had two sons together, 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James. The couple split in 2007.