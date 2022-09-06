Sam Jaeger is known from shows such as “Parenthood,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Why Women Kill” and he is now starring in the new Netflix thriller series, “Devil in Ohio.”

He plays Peter, who is married to psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne, played by Emily Deschanel. The pair become involved with a young girl who recently escaped a cult and becomes Suzanne’s patient. The story then unfolds from there.

Jaeger also stars in the Hulu hit series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is comes back soon for a fifth season.

“I don’t know what the thrill line is in my life that I keep jumping from one religious fanatical story to another,” he explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It’s one of the shows that they do such a good job of building the tension.”

Jaeger revealed how the Hulu series is more stressful for the fans, and sometimes he’s even taken aback.

“Devil in Ohio” is streaming on Netflix right now.

Season 5 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres on Hulu Sept. 14.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sep. 6, 2022.