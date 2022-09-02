Sam Rubin is like a a kid in a candy store at Disneyland’s Candy Palace and he is chatting it up with character apple maker Candy.

Candy showed Sam how to make the Mickey pumpkin apple step by step. You start by making caramel lines, add marshmallows for the ears, dip into orange chocolate, shake off excess chocolate and let set. Once the apple has been set by Disney magic, Candy began to draw green vines on to the pumpkin to give it the final touches.

“It’s all in the details here,” said Candy.

Although this character apple was easy to make, some require a little more effort then others such as the sorcerer Mickey apple. Disneyland is know for it’s yummy food and delicious treats and these candy apple are at the top of the list. There are a lot of character apples made out of candy apples everyday and they change every season.

The Candy Palace does not just sell apples but also rice crispy treats, cake pops and more. Head on down to Disneyland to try these tasteful treats and help kick off the Halloween spirit. Halloween Disney begins today through November. For more information visit disneyland.disney.go.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2 , 2022.