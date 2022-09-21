Sam Rubin showed us a recap of himself visiting the Butchart Gardens in Victoria, Canada. He said they were extraordinary and one of his favorite places to visit.

Sam has now moved on to the next destination of the cruise – Seattle. We chatted with him as the boat docked this morning. Sam also caught up with Capt. Erwin Le Rouzic, who was the captain of his last Scenic cruise. Capt. Erwin talked about the ship, explaining that it the most technologically advanced and has one of the best carbon footprints imaginable. He also shared details about Scenic’s nine-day voyage from Panama to Peru and said it is an incredible trip.

Some lucky viewers will win a trip for two on a nine-day voyage aboard the Scenic Eclipse as it travels from Panama to Peru. For more details and to enter, head to KTLA.com/contests.

To follow along with Sam as he sails his way through the sea on this beautiful boat and for more information about these luxurious cruises, visit https://www.scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.