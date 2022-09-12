Sam Rubin gave us a sneak peek of his morning as he prepared for the 2022 Emmy Awards. He showed off his dry-cleaned pajamas and his red light therapy meditation. He also let the morning news anchors weigh in on his different outfit options for the Red Carpet Show. Lastly, he hung out by the rooftop pool and show us where the Emmys Red Carpet would be taking place.

Watch our Live from the Emmys Red Carpet Show with Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes Monday at 3 p.m. PST.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 12, 2022.