Sam Rubin headed to London and sat down with the cast of “Avatar: The Way of Water.” First off, he chats with director James Cameron, then actors Jack Champion and Trinity Bliss. Sigourney Weaver then talks about how she cried throughout the whole film. And Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana describe the film being about family.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is out in theaters now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 15, 2022