If you know Sam Rubin you know he loves his food and he is making his way through Disneyland and eating their most delectable foods. He caught up with food photographer David Nguyen to took him from sweet to savory foods in the park.

Things heated up for Sam as he tried some favorable spiced foods from all over the park. As the years pass Disney goers have become accustomed to the spiciness level of the food and each year the flavor seems to step up more and more.

“The more you get addicted to the heat level, it’s so addictive,” stated Nguyen. “The spice just melts your mouth away.”

The spice level does very from tolerable to lava hot and topping the hotness level is the chicken rojas. With every single bite there is a lot of flavor packed in each and every bite and it does come with a side dip to help calm down the flavors of the heat.

“We reach the top of heat levels,” said Nguyen.

Head on down to Disneyland to try these tasteful treats and help kick off the Halloween spirit. Halloween Disney begins today through November. For more information visit disneyland.disney.go.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2 , 2022.