KTLA’s entertainment host Sam Rubin has been aboard the Scenic Eclipse cruise for the past week and his voyage has taken him down the west coast.

Sam began his journey in British Columbia down to Seattle, WA, sailing into Astoria, OR, and anchoring down into Eurkea as his trip comes to an end.

Being in such luxury really works up an appetite so he took a trip down to the Yacht club for breakfast, which is one out of ten dining options on the ship.

“The food is so good and so abundant,” said Sam. “You find yourself enjoying as much as you want to and maybe occasionally a little more than you should.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2022.