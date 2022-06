Sam Rubin is on the Disney Wish cruise as it sails to the Bahamas. Sam attended the christening ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida before the ship set sail. Disney’s new CEO Bob Chapek spoke at the ceremony, sharing details about the ship and all the amazing experiences that guests will get aboard. Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Disney’s Princess Tiana, also performed at the ceremony.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 30, 2022.