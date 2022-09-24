Sam Rubin explored the Owner’s Suite aboard the Scenic Eclipse Cruise Ship Saturday morning.

He spoke with Scenic Eclipse Executive Chef, Ashish Dabre about the Chef’s Table luxury dining experience aboard the ship.

Rubin also recounted a few of the things he experienced earlier on his trip, including the helicopter ride and the flagship Arctic Experience.

He recalled these experiences from the luxury bathtub inside Owner’s Suite.

For a chance to win a trip worth $25,000 aboard the Scenic Eclipse, click here. The nine-day voyage sails from Panama to Peru. Airfare is included in the prize package.

For more information about the Scenic Eclipse cruise, visit scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises.

These segments originally aired September 24, 2022 on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News.