If you know KTLA’s entertainment host Sam Rubin then you know he loves his food and his sweets. While sailing aboard the Scenic Eclipse, his dreams have come true.

Sam caught up with Myra who manages the restaurants and bars and she explained to Sam the difference in food, the quality of food, and the mass variety.

“We are not just a regular cruise line, we are a luxury ship and we wanted to give all the choices to our guests. We know that everyone is coming from different parts of the world,” explained Myra. “So we give the choices from Asian to the Mediterranean, international and modern French cuisine.”

Sam has no qualms about the food spread on this ship saying, “The food here has been just remarkable.”

It’s about both quality and quantity when it comes to food on this ship.

Speaking of quality, Sam tried the “rolling gelato” from the Indian market that he had stumbled upon during his trip.

This intricate dessert is made in-house, fresh every day, and it’s done right in front of you. Within this dish is the rolled blueberry gelato, topped with popcorn and with fruit.

“To give you the whole experience, we keep the best for the end,” revealed Myra.

KTLA is doing a special giveaway with the cruise line, so if you want to be like Sam Rubin, you can enter to win at ktla.com/contests. For more information about the Scenic Eclipse cruise, you can head to scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2022.