KTLA Entertainment Host Sam Rubin visited Disneyland and spoke with Ariel (not a mermaid) about the two most important words in the Disneyland dictionary: “churros,” and “popcorn.”

“Every tastebud is going to be activated right now,” said Ariel.

Sam got the chance to try the wide variety of churros at the Anaheim theme park, including pumpkin spice, sour watermelon, peanut butter, the classic churro, and many more.

But move over churros, because the popcorn here comes in just as many wonderful flavors like cheddar, berbere, regular and more.

Head to Disneyland to try these tasteful treats and help kick off the Halloween season. Halloween Disney begins today through November. For more information visit disneyland.disney.go.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2 , 2022.