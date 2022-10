Entertainment Host Sam Rubin treks down to Irvine for the Bay to Bay 2022 MS bike race on Saturday, Oct. 15.

He ran into Matt Ford of Rock N Road Cycles and gave Sam the rundown on the different types of bikes and gears that will help you along your bike journey.

For more information on the Bike MS: Bay to Bay 2022 you can visit BiketoFinishMS.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14, 2022.