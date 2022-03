Actors Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe talked about starring in the new film, “The Lost City.”

The film features a reclusive romance author Loretta Sage (Bullock) on a book tour before being kidnapped by billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Radcliffe) and ending up in a jungle. She is counting on cover model Alan (Channing Tatum) to rescue her.

“The Lost City” hits theaters Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 24, 2022.