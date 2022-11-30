Sarah Chalke made us laugh in “Roseanne” and “Scrubs,” and now she’s making us teary-eyed in the Netflix series ‘Firefly Lane.”

The drama follows the decades-long friendship of Chalke’s character Kate and Katherine Heigl’s character Tully. The “How I Met Your Mother” star explained why the friendship was so captivating for viewers.

“I think it’s really cool to see these two strong women and their real friendship over 30 years. It doesn’t gloss over anything, it gets really tough and you see all of the hard parts and all of the really fun parts,” Chalke explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

The actress especially enjoyed acting in the throwback scenes to the ’80s.

“I’m personally quite obsessed with the ’80s like (before) this job. I have like a whole drawer in my house of ’80s costumes and wigs and so I even brought some of my own personal things to the wardrobe fitting,” she revealed.

“It’s actually been one of the best parts of the job is getting to step into this character that you’ve got to try and make the same but somehow believable at 20.”

Following Season 1’s success, the Canadian star was excited to get back on the set for Season 2.

“It’s always such a different experience coming back to a show than starting a new one because you already have that bond with everyone and we just had the best time,” she said. “It was one of those unicorn experiences where you know everybody just loved each other and there were a lot of tears on the last few days of shooting for sure.”

“Firefly Lane” returns with Part 1 of its second and final season on Dec. 2 on Netflix. Part 2 will drop in 2023.