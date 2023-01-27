If you love “The Supernatural” you’re in luck.

A new series is out now on Paramount+ that follows a group of teenagers whose lives are changed forever after a wildfire awakens a terrifying new creature.

“‘Wolf Pack’ is a show that discusses the value and importance of finding your own pack, the family that you choose,” actor Rodrigo Santoro explained. “We’re discussing anxiety, we’re using metaphors as werewolves, monsters, supernatural forces to discuss our inner demons.”

The show also marks Sarah Michelle Gellar’s return to television, which fans have been waiting for years to happen.

The young actors tell “L.A. Unscripted’s” Olivia de Bortoli that Gellar was a mentor to them on the project.

“As a powerful woman, she’s given me and Chloe (Chloe Rose Robertson) so much advice on how to be a woman in this industry and how to stand up for ourselves and even the four of us, as young actors in general, she’s really taught us how to make our mark onset.”

Gellar explained she wanted to teach the new generation the lessons she learned as a young star.

“I grew up in a time when you were supposed to say your lines and be quiet, especially as a young actress and if things felt unsafe or unsure, you weren’t supposed to say anything, you were supposed to bite your lip and suck it up. I don’t believe that’s the way it should be or needs to be,” the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star revealed.

“It was really important for me from Day 1 to create with the kids and say ‘Look, here’s the deal. This is my phone number. Use it. If I’m not here and something feels wrong don’t worry about talking, just call me and I’ll take care of it.'”

“Wolf Pack” is streaming now on Paramount+.