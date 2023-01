Sasha Colby shared details about Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She talked about being the first native Hawaiian to compete on the show and explained why that is special to her. She also talked about her nickname “Mother” and explained how and why that name came to be.

New episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” air at 8 p.m. on Fridays on MTV.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2023.