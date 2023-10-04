Now that the writers’ strike is over, “Saturday Night Live” has revealed the premiere date for its upcoming season.

“Season 49 starts next week!!!” the official “SNL” account posted to X, formerly Twitter, which shows the famous corkboard photo revealing the upcoming guest hosts and musical acts.

“SNL” alum Pete Davidson will return to the 30 Rock stage for the show’s premiere and rapper Ice Spice will be the musical guest.

Pete Davidson attends the Peacock’s “Bupkis” World premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The “Bupkis” actor was supposed to make his return in May before the show was paused because of the strike.

Bad Bunny attends Made In America Festival on Sept. 4, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage)

International superstar Bad Bunny will do double duty as both the host and the musical guest on Oct. 21.