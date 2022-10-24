Darren Hayes first rose to fame as one-half of the pop duo, Savage Garden, which gained popularity in the late ’90s with hits like “Truly Madly Deeply” and “I Knew I Loved You.”

Hayes just released a new solo album, “Homosexual,” which is his first solo venture in 10 years.

The singer told KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that he chose that title for his album because he wanted to be “visible.”

“Spoiler alert: I’m a gay man. I’ve been married for 17 years, thankfully, to very progressive laws in the U.S. that allowed my husband and I to get married,” he explained. “I think now more than ever it’s important to be visible. I think at the height of my career I felt very badly about who I was. So, it took me a long time to feel proud of who I was.”

The Australian native said the record is about this journey to self-love. He felt the message is needed due to the rates of depression and suicide among those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“When I was making records, people like George Michael- he wasn’t an out, gay person. So there weren’t a lot of people I could look up to,” Hayes said. “Now, obviously, there are a lot of people who are proudly on the spectrum. For me, it’s important to talk about my journey to get to this place I’m at.”

Hayes will be performing live at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on April 15, 2023. Tickets can be purchased here.

His solo album, “Homosexual,” is out now.