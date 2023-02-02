Super Bowl LVII is just a little more than a week away and things are getting icy.

On Thursday, the NFL announced plans for the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit on Roblox.

The L.A.-based rapper is set to host a free virtual concert that will take place in Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City, which is “a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox.”

The virtual concert will celebrate the big game and will also promote female empowerment.

“Saweetie will perform a family-friendly, fully motion-captured performance featuring her hit singles including ‘Tap-In,’ that will bring the excitement of an NFL Super Bowl musical performance to millions of fans in the metaverse,” the league announced on its website.

The “Best Friend” artist said she can’t wait for fans to experience the show.

“I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way! As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world, Rhythm City on Roblox, is something I never imagined that I would be involved in,” she said. “I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity.”

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert was developed in partnership with Gamefam, a leading gaming and content company across metaverse platforms.

“Bringing a cultural moment like the Super Bowl to the metaverse with such innovative partners marks a shift in how brands are coming together to create the next generation of metaverse gaming experiences,” said Gamefam Chief Business Officer, Ricardo Briceno.

Access the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert here.

The virtual concert will premiere Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. PT and will re-air every hour on the hour until Feb. 12.

The concert will also be paired with a collection of digital items that will be sold on the Roblox marketplace.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.