Karen Robinson is well known for her role on the comedy series “Schitt’s Creek” but now she is taking on a more serious one in Peacock’s new drama, “The Calling.”

“I cannot believe that I have been able to make this kind of transition from Ronnie in ‘Schitt’s Creek’ to Captain Davies in ‘The Calling,'” the actress said.

The show follows an NYPD officer who is led by his religious and spiritual beliefs when he questions humanity as an investigation goes awry. Robinson can’t say enough about the show as she rants and raves about her costars in front and behind the camera.

“I promise you, you do not want to miss this series,” she explains. ” I have never seen something like it on TV before, the approach to solving crime in this particular show is chef’s kiss.”

Her new series “The Calling” premieres on Peacock on Nov. 10.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 7, 2022.