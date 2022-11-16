Dustin Milligan won our hearts as the lovable veterinarian Ted Mullens in “Schitt’s Creek.” It appears he also captured the heart of a Hollywood legend.

Milligan starred opposite Diane Keaton in the film “Mack & Rita” and the pair shared an on-screen smooch, something Keaton said she enjoyed.

The actor himself said working alongside the Academy-award-winner was an honor.

“She’s such a legend and was so funny and kind and just sort of grounded and normal. It was, really an unbelievable experience,” he told KTLA 5’s, Sam Rubin.

When it came to the big compliment of the kiss, Milligan got a bit shy.

“She’s probably just being generous. I mean, it’s, it’s one of those things where it’s always very nerve-wracking. There are, like, 10 to 20 people watching you have this intimate moment. Let alone for me having to act cool and normal while I’m opposite this legend,” he explained. “But, she offered me a lot of breath mints, arguably a suspicious amount of breath mints.”

In his latest project, the Canadian star plays opposite Kristen Bell in the movie “People We Hate At The Wedding.” The film follows a family who travels to London for the wedding of one of their siblings. Of course, no family wedding isn’t complete without a bit of drama.

“All of those dysfunctions that they’ve all been suppressing and trying to keep down, just rise to the surface. It sort of erupts in this hilarious, raunchy, very witty, and also kind of the touching story of how this family kind of blow up this wedding and blow up their dynamics,” Milligan revealed.

The film also stars Allison Janney, “Schitt’s Creek” costars Annie Murphy, and Ben Platt.

“In the aftermath of all that, as they pick up the pieces, they find, you know, a new version of family that they can move forward together,” he continued to explain. “It’s very funny, very raunchy and smart and it’s an incredible cast. I really think people are gonna love it.”

“People We Hate At The Wedding” drops globally on Prime Video on Nov. 18.