Calling all musical fans… the smash hit jukebox-musical parody “Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute” is slicing its way back to Hollywood for a limited six-week holiday engagement. The spectacular stage show pays homage to the 1990 Tim Burton classic Edward Scissorhands, starring Johnny Depp.

KTLA’s Olivia de Bortoli gives us a special sneak peek at the show and a showstopping number from the cast of the musical.

The show is playing at The Bourbon Room through January 14th.

These segments aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on November 26, 2023.