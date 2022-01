Scott Mantz and Sam Rubin discuss the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. They go over several categories, including “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role,” “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role,” and “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.”

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 27. You can watch them on TNT and TBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 12, 2022.