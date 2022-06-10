Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz is at it again and the reviews are in. He talked about new movies “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Hustle” and the reviews are 50/50.

Although “Jurassic World: Dominion” is going to take down “Top Gun: Maverick” at the box office this weekend, “Top Gun” will still be going strong because Mantz has the review and “Jurassic” was a big flop.

This is the 6th movie since 1993 and it is “awful” said Mantz. “It is a “colossal dino sized disappointment.” He said it was just all over the place and once you’ve see one dinosaur you’ve seen them all, there no sense of wonder or any magic to it.

Even bringing in Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill for a reunion and the film is still boring.

On to the movie, “Hustle” with Adam Sandler, who he plays a basketball scout for the 76ers and discovers an unlikely talent from Spain. Mantz said “it is a must see” and “a feel good crowd pleaser.”

Scott touched on reviews for “Top Gun” Maverick” that has been in theaters for over a week now and still soaring through box offices. He stated he still feels it will still be going strong, even with “Jurassic World: Dominion” hitting theaters this weekend.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” is out in theaters now. “Hustle” is also out now and streaming on Netflix

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 10, 2022.