Scott “Movie” Mantz is at it again and he is keeping it real. This weeks Matz reviewed Jordan Peel’s third movie “Nope” and the action packed novie “The Gray Man.”

Jordan made his mark with his Oscar winning film “Get Out'” it was also nominated for best picture. Next came “Us,” which was a good film but Scott says that “Nope” was a big no and stated “it was his weakest movie yet.” Mantz describes the movie as “ambitious” for Peel and by the end of the it, it leaves you unsatisfied and disappointed. Although the movie didn’t do it for Scott, Rotten Tomatoes is exuding positivity for the film.

Now the real movie to see say’s Mantz is Netflix’s new action packed movie starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas is “The Gray Man.” We have never seen Ryan Gosling in a movie like this and this movie cost upward of 200 million dollars to make and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. There is so much action and thrills throughout the movie and the best part is, you can stream it right from your home, which makes it a must see.

“Nope” is in theaters now and you can stream “The Gray Man” on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 22, 2022.