Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz joined us to discuss the “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” dominating the box office last week, but can they hold on to the top spot or will “Thor: Love and Thunder” wield his hammer to another victory. He also discussed his favorite “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”.

“Minions: The Rise Of Gru” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” are in theaters now. The entire first season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is on Paramount + now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 8, 2022