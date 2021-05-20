Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews the latest movies from Pink’s Documentary to ‘Army of the Dead’

The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to bolster security at the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history.

The bill's 213-212 passage came a day after the House approved the formation of an independent commission to investigate the deadly mob siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters, who battled police to storm the building in a failed attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election.