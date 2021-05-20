Pink’s documentary “All I Know So Far” drops on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. “Army of the Dead” drops on Netflix tomorrow and it’s in select theaters now. Catch “Eat Wheaties!” in select theaters and On Demand now.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2021.
Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz reviews the latest movies from Pink’s Documentary to ‘Army of the Dead’
