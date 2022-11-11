Scott “Movie” Mantz watched the movies you’ve been wanting to see, “The Fablemans” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and the reviews are in.

Steven Spielberg is back in action with “The Fablemans,” a story based on Spielberg’s life, and Mantz can’t get enough.

“I feel like every time Spielberg has a new movie, it’s like getting a new Beatles album,” explained the movie critic. “‘The Fablemans’ is his ‘Revolver,’ it’s his ‘Abbey Road,’ it’s one of his very best films.”

Second is the very anticipated “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This is the sequel to “Black Panther,” which featured the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.

Mantz said that he had felt like the beginning half of the movie was a little slow and the plot a little convoluted, but otherwise, the returning director Ryan Coogler, Disney and Marvel did a good job at making the film and continuing its story.

“It does get better as it goes along. The last 30 minutes are amazing,’ he revealed. “It is a loving and worthy tribute to Chadwick Boseman that packs a powerful punch.”

Both movies are in theaters now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2022.