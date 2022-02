Scott Mantz talked about four new movies and shared his thoughts on which ones you should watch. He also talked about “The Best of Trek” event happening on Saturday and Sunday.

“Uncharted” and “Dog” are exclusively in movie theaters. “I Want You Back” is out on Prime Video, and “Kimi” is available on HBO Max.

For more information on “The Best of Trek,” visit Skirball.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 17, 2022.