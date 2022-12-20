Fans of the WB hit “Gilmore Girls” remember fondly when Luke Danes laid it all on the table to Lorelai Gilmore and declared he was “all in.”

That line is the inspiration for Scott Patterson’s “Gilmore Girls” rewatch podcast titled “I Am All In.”

“It’s perfect for the podcast because I’m going to be all in watching these (episodes) and commenting on them and we’re having a blast,” he exclaimed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin.

For seven seasons, Patterson famously played the grumpy-yet-lovable diner owner who falls in love with the fast-talking inn owner.

He’s now watching the entirety of the early 2000s hit, which equates to 154 episodes and four movies. Special guests for the podcast include Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess Mariano, and Jared Padalecki, who played Dean Forester.

It’s been about 15 years since the series wrapped, but it still has a hardcore fanbase. Patterson believes the show’s familial theme has helped with its longevity.

“Family never gets old,” he said. “Universal themes of people off-balance and trying to find their significant other or trying to be better people, and a community coming together – that doesn’t age.”

Patterson will be hosting a live-stream podcast event on Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. Tickets for the virtual event are available here.

You can listen to the “I Am All In” podcast wherever you get your podcasts.