Sean “Diddy” Combs is one of three men accused of sex trafficking and gang raping a 17-year-old girl in 2003.

Combs was 34 at the time of the alleged incident.

The victim was not named in the suit.

Court documents filed on Wednesday say this is the fifth lawsuit filed against Combs in the last three weeks.

The first one was in mid-November, which was filed by his ex-girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura. The two parties have since settled.

“Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well,” according to the lawsuit.

Like the court documents in Ventura’s case, this one has a trigger warning on the front page that warns of “highly graphic information of a sexual nature, including sexual assault.”

Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff posted the documents on X, formerly Twitter.

The victim, who isn’t named, claimed she was 17 and in the 11th grade when she met Harve Pierre, the longtime President of Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third person at a lounge in the Detroit, Michigan area.

The third person is named as the “third assailant” in the suit.

Pierre told the victim he was “best friends” with Combs.

Pierre is accused of forcing the victim to perform oral sex in the restroom of the lounge after smoking crack cocaine.

Later, Pierre, the third person and another man flew the victim on a private jet to Diddy’s House Recording Studio in New York City.

The victim claims she was “plied with drugs and alcohol” and became more inebriated as the night went on. The documents also state “she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age.”

Court documents says the victim was gang raped by Combs, Pierre and the third assailant.

She claims she was raped by Combs over the sink of the restroom in his studio. The lawsuit states that the victim did not consent to having sex with Combs and that he watched as the third assailant assaulted the victim.

She also claims she was in and out of consciousness when the assaults occurred.

Court documents also include photos of the victim with Combs on the alleged night this all happened. One shows the victim, with her face blurred out, sitting on the Harlem native’s lap.

“As a result of being raped by Mr. Combs, Mr. Pierre and the Third Assailant, Ms. Doe suffered significant emotional distress and feels of shame that have plagued her life and personal relationships for 20 years,” the lawsuit said.

Following the release of the lawsuit, the rapper took to social media to claim his innocence.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the headline of his statement read on Instagram.

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” it read. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The victim’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, provided a statement to Variety.

“As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio,” Wigdor said. “The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life.”

The victim’s case is filed under the Violation of Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law in New York, which protects “individuals who are the victims of gender-motivated violence.”