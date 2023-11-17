Sean “Diddy” Combs and singer Cassie said Friday that they’ve settled a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse by the powerful music producer one day after it was filed.

The settlement was announced in a release sent by attorney Douglas Wigdor, who represents Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

The release said they had reached a deal to their “mutual satisfaction” on Friday evening, but no terms of the agreement were disclosed.

Ventura and Combs both issued statements.

Cassie said the deal was reached “amicably.” She thanked family, fans and lawyers.

Combs also said it was resolved “amicably” and wished “Cassie and her family all the best.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs aka Puff Daddy (L) and Cassie attend the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: Cassie (L) and recording artist Sean “Diddy” Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 18: Sean Combs and dancer Cassie attend The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to abuse in a years-long relationship. Cassie, whose legal Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court. Combs’ lawyer denies the allegations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, winner of the global icon award, poses in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, seen here in 2011, was arrested June 22, 2015, by UCLA campus police. (Credit: Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. On Thursday, he said Combs “vehemently denies” the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged that Combs brought the singer into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Ventura, now 37 herself, said Combs, now 54, began the pattern of abuse as soon as their relationship started.

The lawsuit alleged that, “prone to uncontrollable rage,” Combs subjected her to “savage” beatings in which he punched, kicked and stomped her. It alleges he plied her with drugs and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

According to the lawsuit, as Cassie was trying to end the relationship in 2018, Combs forced her into her Los Angeles home and raped her.