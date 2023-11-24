A third woman accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault on Thursday, according to multiple published reports.

In the most recent filing, Jane Doe alleges that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in New York City over three decades ago.

Jane Doe alleges that she met the men at an event hosted by Uptown Records distributor MCA Records at the company’s offices, according to People Magazine.

“Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” the lawsuit said. Later, at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe alleges she “was coerced into having sex with Combs.”

“After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized,” the lawsuit said. “As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

Jane Doe also alleges that Combs was violent after the alleged assault.

“He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” the complaint said. “Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

The lawsuit also stated that Jane Doe told friends and family members about the alleged assault and sought out medical treatment for trauma due to the incident.

Another lawsuit, filed earlier on Thursday by Joi Dickerson-Neal, also alleged that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

Combs has denied those allegations.

“This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. (This) 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more,” a spokesperson for Combs told Rolling Stone.

The allegations come a week after Combs settled a different lawsuit his ex-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie filed against him, alleging that the Bad Boy Records founder subjected her to years of rape and abuse.

The two parties have since settled the lawsuit privately.

All litigation was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, which amended the state law to allow alleged victims of sexual offenses to file a civil lawsuit after the statute of limitations has passed, according to the Washington Post.

The act is set to expire on Friday.