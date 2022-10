Sean Patrick Thomas joined us to talk about his new show “Reasonable Doubt”. He also reminisced with Sam about “Save The Last Dance” as they celebrated the 20th anniversary last year.

You can stream “Reasonable Doubt” on Hulu now. New episodes drop Tuesdays.

You can see his new movie “Till” when it hits theaters next weekend.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 7, 2022