Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” can hang out with Ariana Madix ahead of Part 1 of the reality series’ highly anticipated reunion.

The Bravolebrity will be working the Raising Cane’s drive-thru in El Segundo starting at 9 a.m. on May 24.

“Come see her serve looks, Chicken Fingers & maybe even some piping hot (in our case, Iced) tea,” the fast food chain tweeted.

The address of the location is 2160 E. El Segundo Blvd., El Segundo, CA 90245.

Madix’s appearance comes a week after the “Vanderpump Rules” Season 10 finale, which hit a series high for the Bravo show. The episode showed the aftermath of the affair between Madix’s longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval and her best friend Raquel Leviss.

The finale garnered 4.1 million viewers on Bravo, on-demand and the Peacock streaming platform within three days, according to Variety.