Selena Gomez has something good for her Selenators.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star revealed on social media early Thursday that new music is coming.

Selena Gomez is seen in a file photo. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

While her new album is currently in the works, a single is coming before summer ends.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. ‘SINGLE SOON.’ August 25th. Presave it now.”

The caption accompanies a photo of Gomez draped in purple fur along with some behind-the-scenes photos.

The “Love You Like a Love Song” singer’s last album “Rare” was released in 2020.

Her upcoming album will be her fourth. Fans can pre-save it here.