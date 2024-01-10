Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on that juicy conversation between her, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes.

During the commercial break, The Hollywood Reporter captured the three women having a gossip session and the tea seemed to be piping hot.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress could be seen whispering something to Swift and Sperry who both seemed to be shocked about something.

Social media users swore they heard one of the girls ask “Timothée!?” as in actor Timothée Chalamet.

Rumors began circulating that Gomez asked for a photo with the “Wonka” actor and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, said no.

Even lip-reading expert, Jeremy Freeman, agreed.

He told Page Six that Gomez appeared to be saying, “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

Now the “Single Soon” singer is revealing what was really said.

Gomez commented on E News’ Instagram post on the story.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s (anyone’s) business,” she explained.

Hours later, she posted a video to her Instagram story of her boyfriend Benny Blanco, and announced she’s taking a break from social media.

“I’m focusing on what really matters,” Gomez explained on the post.

Even Chalamet confirmed there’s no bad blood between the two groups.

When a TMZ photographer caught up with the actor and asked if everyone was cool, he replied “of course.”