For weeks TikTok has been ablaze about a rumored feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber.

Now it appears things have gone too far and Gomez is stepping in.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress took to Instagram early Friday morning to speak out against death threats made to Bieber.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively,” Gomez penned. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”



Eagle-eyed fans noticed Gomez started following Bieber again on the platform.

The rumor mill has claimed the two women loathed each other for years because of Justin Bieber. Gomez famously dated him for years. In 2019, Bieber and Hailey tied the knot.

Just last month, fans hinted at a feud between the two women after a video surfaced of the model pretending to gag at the mention of Taylor Swift. That prompted Gomez to come to her friend’s defense.

Fans also claim Hailey and Kylie Jenner made fun of Selena’s eyebrows.

Jenner denied that claim and Gomez supported her in this as well.

So far there has been no comment made by either Justin or Hailey Bieber.