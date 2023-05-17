Most people know her as a singer and actress, but her real fans also know her as a chef.

Selena Gomez is stepping into the kitchen as the host of two new shows on the Food Network, according to Variety.

The first show will be a celebration-focused series, set to launch later in 2023 in time for the holidays.

“The holidays are always huge for Food Network, reaching nearly 60M P2+ viewers, and having Selena kicking off the nearly 100 hours of new and returning holiday programming will certainly make this coming season one to celebrate,” said Kathleen Finch, Warner Bros. Discovery’s chairman and chief content officer for U.S. Networks.

In the second show, set to debut in 2024, Gomez will meet with the best chefs in the country in the quest to cook their most popular dishes.

Gomez also hosts her cooking series, “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max, where she navigates cooking while stuck at home in quarantine. The Daytime Emmy Award nominated show, has run for four seasons and featured celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Gordon Ramsay, Ludo Lefebvre, and more.

The Disney star rose to fame after her role as Alex Russo on the “Wizards of Waverly Place” television series. She appeared in several other television films and series including “Rudderless,” “The Fundamentals of Caring,” and “Hotel Transylvania. She currently stars in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is set to debut its third season on August 8.