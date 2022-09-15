When it comes to real estate, “Selling the OC” star Gio Helou is highly knowledgeable.

He’s a successful realtor with The Oppenheim Group, his mom is also a realtor, and he has other family members tied to the business as well.

“I work with my mom and my dad’s a builder, so it was a natural progression for me to flow into,” he explained. “I love it. I love everything about this business.”

When Sam Rubin asked the reality star how the show has affected business-the result seems to be positive.

“I think any type of exposure is positive, whether you’re representing yourself or a property,” Helou said on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “So far, the show’s been a wonderful experience. The jury is still out, but so far everything is looking up.”

For fans of the show, it may seem hard to believe that there are people out there who can afford those homes. Helou confirmed, they actually exist.

“It is an alternate reality, so to speak, but there are people who are real and actually live in these homes,” he revealed. “We work with a lot of entrepreneurs and a lot of business people from all walks of life.”

“Selling the OC” is streaming now on Netflix.