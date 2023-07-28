The Writers Guild of America is hosting an online auction called the WGARAGE Sale.

One of the many items up for grabs is a “crystal consultation” with reality television star Spencer Pratt.

“The Hills” star said he’ll send the top bidder the “perfect gem” after the consultation. Pratt is also the owner of Pratt Daddy Crystals.

Some other standout items include a WGA strike sign that has been signed by “Family Guy” creator and actor Seth McFarlane. The sign features the show’s characters Stewie and Brian.

You can also bid for a “This is Us” private Zoom watch party, a chance for Broadway icon Kristen Chenoweth to sing “Happy Birthday” to you, a Neptune High School varsity jacket from the series “Veronica Mars,” and more.

Bids can be placed on the items until Aug. 6.

The 2023 strike auction will give 100% of the proceeds to the Entertainment Community Fund, which is helping financially support entertainment industry workers during the strike.

The WGA has been on strike since early May after failed negotiations with film studios. WGA represents around 11,500 writers working in film, television and other entertainment.

About two months later, actors followed suit with SAG-AFTRA going on strike just over two weeks ago.

So far, no negotiations with either union have been made.