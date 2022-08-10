On the morning of the Emmy nominations, Seth Meyers decided against watching it live.

“I went for a run,” he explained. “I decided I wasn’t emotionally prepared to sit through it again, I had gotten my hopes up in the past. So I went for a run, left me phone under a bush. I went for a run, and then I picked it up, and it was lovely. I had a lot of texts saying ‘congratulations.'”

Yes, he was able to leave his phone under a bush and return to find it safely.

Meyers’ “Late Night with Seth Meyers” earned a nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

“Ultimately, when you get a nomination, you can step back and say ‘this isn’t as important as I thought it was,’ but you have to get the nomination in order to say that,” he laughed. “It’s great because it honors everybody who works at the show and all our producers. We’ve been lucky to have a writing staff that’s been nominated a multiple times, but for the producers and knowing how hard they work every day, it’s a really cool thing to share with a bunch of people- it’s not just me.”

The “Saturday Night Live” alum expressed how thankful he was to continue to work at 30 Rock after his run on the late-night sketch show.

“It was very exciting to be able to stay in the building – mostly because I didn’t want to take a new I.D. photo,” he joked.

When it came to hanging out with his famous office mates, Meyers did a lot of name-dropping.

“Hoda and I run on the treadmills the same time,” he gushed. “I’m often getting my nose swabbed at the same time as Al Roker.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.