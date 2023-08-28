Her hips don’t lie and neither do her accolades.

Shakira will be honored at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards in a major way.

Shakira performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)

The “Underneath Your Clothes” singer is set to receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award. She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years.

Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Pink and Missy Elliott.

This year, she is nominated for four awards: Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (for “XQG,” with Karol G ) and two nominations in the Best Latin category — for the same Karol G collab, and for her solo single, “Acróstico.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long-lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the Artist of the Year category — followed by SZA, who has six.

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.