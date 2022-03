You may remember him from “A Walk to Remember,” now Shane West is starring in the all new sci-fi thriller, “Outsiders.”

The film is about a young Black man who is finds himself as a suspect when his girlfriend goes missing. As he works to clear his name, the characters discover that otherworldly forces may be to blame.

“Outsiders” hits theater and on-demand Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 10, 2022.