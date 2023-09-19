Shannon Beador of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” was allegedly involved in a drunk-driving crash.

TMZ obtained video of the incident that happened on Saturday night just before midnight. The outlet says Beador was behind the wheel of the car seen in the video when it slammed into a home in Newport Beach.

The site also obtained photos of the damage left behind, which showed a crushed concrete planter and what looks like small trees snapped at the trunk.

Beador reportedly quickly drove away and was later spotted getting out of the car with her dog. She allegedly left her vehicle parked in the middle of the road.

Shannon Beador attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room on Jan. 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood)

Newport Beach police say Beador was booked on misdemeanor charges of DUI and hit-and-run early Sunday morning. She has since been released on a citation, police told People.

The Bravolebrity’s friend and fellow reality star Jeff Lewis provided an update on Beador on Monday through his SiriusXM talk show, according to the publication.

“Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering,” he said.

“I will tell you she’s accepting full accountability. She is ashamed, she’s embarrassed,” he continued. “I personally, as her friend, cause people are like, ‘Oh she needs rehab,’ ‘Oh she’s an alcoholic,’ I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic. I think she’s been going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think she has been leaning on alcohol — but I don’t think she’s an alcoholic.”